New Zealand Q1 CPI rises 6.7%, below expectations

WELLINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand's consumer inflation came in below expectations in the first quarter, data showed on Thursday, but remained near historic highs as prices rose for everything from food to new house building.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.7% year-on-year in the first quarter, in line with the increase in the fourth quarter, Statistics New Zealand said in a statement. It is now below the three-decade high of 7.3% inflation seen in the second quarter of 2022.

The CPI rose 1.2% quarter-on-quarter, slower than the 1.4% rise in the fourth quarter. The data was well below economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7% rise for the quarter and a 7.1% year-on-year rise.

Inflation is a significant challenge for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which has raised interest rates to 5.25% from a record low 0.25% in October 2021. The RBNZ has signaled further cash rate increases as it tries to ease price pressures and reduce inflation expectations.

The main drivers of the annual inflation were rising prices for food and the building of new houses, Statistics New Zealand said in a statement.

"Inflation is still at levels not seen since the 1990s," said Nicola Growden, the prices senior manager at Statistics New Zealand.

Statistics New Zealand added that non-tradeable inflation, which was 6.8% year-on-year, remained at its highest since 1999.

