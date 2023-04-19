New Zealand Q1 CPI rises 1.2% on quarter

April 19, 2023 — 06:56 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.2% in the first quarter on the prior quarter, well below analysts' forecasts, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Thursday.

This compares with a 1.4% rise in the previous quarter. Annual inflation fell to 6.7%.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.7% rise for the quarter, with an annual rise of 7.1%.

