New Zealand posts wider-than-expected Q3 current account deficit

Dec 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported a wider-than-expected current account deficit in the third quarter as imports rose, largely driven by petrol, diesel and machinery equipment, official data showed on Wednesday.

The actual quarterly deficit was NZ$10.2 billion ($6.6 billion) in the three months to September, according to Stats NZ, greater than the NZ$10 billion deficit analysts had expected.

The annual current account deficit was NZ$29.7 billion ($19.20 billion), or 7.9% percent of gross domestic product for the year ended Sept. 30, 2022, and NZ$13.3 billion wider than year-ago, Stats NZ said.

($1 = 1.5473 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler)

