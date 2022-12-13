New Zealand posts wider-than-expected Q3 current account deficit

December 13, 2022 — 04:45 pm EST

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported a wider-than-expected current account deficit in the third quarter as imports rose, largely driven by petrol, diesel and machinery equipment, official data showed on Wednesday.

The actual quarterly deficit was NZ$10.2 billion ($6.6 billion) in the three months to September, according to Stats NZ, greater than the NZ$10 billion deficit analysts had expected.

The annual current account deficit was NZ$29.7 billion ($19.20 billion), or 7.9% percent of gross domestic product for the year ended Sept. 30, 2022, and NZ$13.3 billion wider than year-ago, Stats NZ said.

($1 = 1.5473 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.