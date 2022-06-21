New Zealand posts monthly trade surplus in May - Reuters News

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand posted a monthly trade surplus of NZ$263.00 million in May, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Wednesday, while the annual deficit was NZ$9.52 billion. Exports totalled NZ$6.95 billion for the month while imports were NZ$6.69 billion. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

