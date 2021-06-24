New Zealand posts monthly trade surplus in May

WELLINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand posted a monthly trade surplus of NZ$469.00 million in May, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Friday, while the annual deficit was NZ$62.00 million. Exports totalled NZ$5.87 billion for the month while imports were NZ$5.40 billion. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

