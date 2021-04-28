New Zealand posts monthly trade surplus in March - Reuters News

WELLINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand posted a monthly trade surplus of NZ$33.00 million in March, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Thursday, while the annual surplus was NZ$1.69 billion. Exports totalled NZ$5.68 billion for the month while imports were NZ$5.65 billion. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.