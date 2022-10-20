New Zealand posts monthly trade deficit in September - Reuters News

WELLINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand posted a monthly trade deficit of NZ$1.615 billion in September, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Friday, while the annual deficit was NZ$11.95 billion. Exports totalled NZ$6.03 billion for the month while imports were NZ$7.64 billion. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.