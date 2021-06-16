New Zealand posts 1.6% rise in GDP in Q1

WELLINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 1.6% in the first quarter, well above all economist estimates, official data showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast production-based growth of 0.5% for the quarter, while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand had pencilled in growth to shrink 0.6%.

Annual GDP rose 2.4%, Statistics New Zealand said in its report, compared with expectations for a 0.9% rise.

