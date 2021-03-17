New Zealand posts 1.0% drop in GDP in Q4

New Zealand's gross domestic product fell 1.0% in the fourth quarter of last year, after a record rebound in the previous quarter as the country successfully contained the coronavirus, official data showed on Thursday.

The result was below economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll for production-based GDP growth of 0.1% for the quarter.

It was also below the forecast of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand which had pencilled flat growth for the period.

Annual GDP fell 0.9%, Statistics New Zealand said in its report, compared to expectations of a 0.5% rise. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Richard Pullin) ((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/GDP (URGENT)

