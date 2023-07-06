News & Insights

New Zealand PM says 'tough conversations' with China better than no talks

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

July 06, 2023 — 09:39 pm EDT

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, July 7 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Friday New Zealand will require continued engagement with China, its largest trading partner, but would disagree with Beijing in areas where it challenges New Zealand's national interests.

"A strong, mature and complex relationship means we will have those tough conversations ... but I think it's better to be talking than not," Hipkins said in a speech at the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs.

