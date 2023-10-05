News & Insights

New Zealand PM returns to campaign trail after recovering from COVID

Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

October 05, 2023 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Friday said he was back on the election campaign trail, after he tested negative for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

New Zealand is just a week out from the Oct. 14 general election, which the ruling Labour party is unlikely to win. Labour faced a new challenge on Sunday when Hipkins tested positive for COVID and had to work remotely while isolating.

Hipkins told TVNZ's 1News on Friday he was feeling good.

"I'm always chipper, even when I'm not," he said.

"But I'm very much looking forward to getting back on the campaign trail."

The government removed its last COVID restrictions in August, but health authorities still recommend people stay home for five days if feeling unwell or if they test positive.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.