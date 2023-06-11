News & Insights

New Zealand PM Hipkins to visit China end of June

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

June 11, 2023 — 11:04 pm EDT

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, June 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday he would visit China at the end of this month and will lead a trade delegation.

In December, former premier Jacinda Ardern said she hoped to lead a trade mission to China once it relaxed its travel rules, after she met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.