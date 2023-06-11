New Zealand PM Hipkins to visit China end of June

SYDNEY, June 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday he would visit China at the end of this month and will lead a trade delegation.

In December, former premier Jacinda Ardern said she hoped to lead a trade mission to China once it relaxed its travel rules, after she met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok.

