New Zealand PM Ardern says will not seek re-election

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not seek re-election and plans to stand down no later than early February, she said in a televised statement on Thursday.

A general election would be held on October 14, she added.

“While I won’t be contesting the election, I know the issues that impact New Zealanders most will remain the focus of the government through this year and into the election," she said.

Ardern said she still believed New Zealand Labor would win the upcoming election.

