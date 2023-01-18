New Zealand PM Ardern says will not seek re-election

SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not seek reelection and plans to stand down no later than early February, she said in a televised statement.

Ardern said she still believed New Zealand Labor would win the upcoming election, due this year.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

