New Zealand PM Ardern says will not seek re-election

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

January 18, 2023 — 07:11 pm EST

Written by Alasdair Pal for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not seek reelection and plans to stand down no later than early February, she said in a televised statement.

Ardern said she still believed New Zealand Labor would win the upcoming election, due this year.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

