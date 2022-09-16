New Zealand PM Ardern attends Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state in Westminster Hall on Friday.

Television footage showed Ardern, who is in London for the queen's funeral on Monday, stopping to curtsy as she filed past the coffin.

