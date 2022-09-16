New Zealand PM Ardern attends Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state in Westminster Hall on Friday.

Television footage showed Ardern, who is in London for the queen's funeral on Monday, stopping to curtsy as she filed past the coffin.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

