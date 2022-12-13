New Zealand PM Ardern announces NZ$3 million aid for Ukraine

December 13, 2022 — 02:16 pm EST

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday announced a further NZ$3 million ($1.94 million) in humanitarian support for Ukraine as the conflict enters the winter months.

Ardern was speaking after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy became just the second foreign leader to ever address the New Zealand parliament.

Ardern said in her speech to Zelenskiy that the Ukraine war "must not become a gateway to a more polarised and dangerous world for generations to come."

Ardern added that Ukraine's war is "not a forgotten war."

($1 = 1.5470 New Zealand dollars)

