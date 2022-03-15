Commodities

New Zealand PM Ardern announces border reopening earlier than previously signalled

Lucy Craymer Reuters
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday said New Zealand will reopen its borders much earlier than expected, with Australians allowed to travel there from April 12.

Travellers from countries with visa waiver arrangements including the United States and the UK can enter from May 1.

Arden says the move will spur economic recovery over the remainder of the year.

