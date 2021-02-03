- New Zealand NZ$3.5bn May 2026 priced at April 2025 +16bp

Adds deal stats and comment from Matthew Collin of New Zealand Treasury

MELBOURNE, February 4 (IFR) - The New Zealand Treasury (Aaa/AA/AA) has raised NZ$3.5bn (US$2.52bn) from today's syndicated sale of new 0.5% May 15 2026 nominal bonds via joint lead managers CBA, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Westpac.

The bond, which attracted orders in excess of NZ$7.5bn, priced at 98.7384877998 for a yield of 0.745%, in the middle of the 14bp–18bp guidance range at 16bp over the April 15 2025s. The transaction had a minimum issue size of NZ$2bn and was capped at NZ$4bn.

Domestic investors took 52% with with Europe allotted 16%, Asia 13%, North America 11% and Australia 9%. Bank balance sheets bought 38%, asset mangers and central banks 31%, bank trading books 20% and hedge funds 12% rounded to the nearest percent.

The Treasury is well ahead of the required run rate having now raised NZ$34.7bn or 77% of its NZ$45bn projected target for gross New Zealand government bond issuance in fiscal year 2020-21. It plans only one further syndicated sale before June 30 which will have a longer maturity than the new benchmark line.

New Zealand has now issued six well-received jumbo bond offerings, raising a combined NZ$26.5bn since the coronavirus outbreak.

Last year's five sales comprise a NZ$3.5bn tap of the 1.5% May 15 2031s on April 9, a record NZ$7bn sale of 0.5% May 15 2024s on June 16, a NZ$4.5bn print of 1.75% May 15 2041s on July 14, a NZ$4bn tap of the 4.5% April 15 2027s on August 25 and a NZ$4bn issue of 0.25% May 15 2028s on October 28.

Matthew Collin, head of portfolio management at the New Zealand Treasury, said that while he had not seen any dramatic broadening of the investor base, long standing global accounts have allocated a lot more over the last 12 months in response to the country’s acclaimed Covid-19 response and the market’s greater liquidity.

“New Zealand’s successful handling of the pandemic and the early reopening of the economy has boosted demand along with the authorities’ huge monetary and fiscal support, including the Large-Scale Asset Purchase Programme,” Collin said.

Under the LSAP the Reserve Bank can buy up to NZ$100bn of sovereign and local government paper in the secondary market by June 2022 – freeing up funds to participate in new benchmarks.

Increased liquidity, assisted by New Zealand’s inclusion in Citigroup’s nominal World Government Bond Index and the increase in the maximum size of individual NZGB tranches to NZ$18bn, has also comforted investors.

“The government’s larger funding requirement and more regular issuance has enhanced liquidity and provided more confidence to investors that they can smoothly enter and exit the market,” Collin noted.

