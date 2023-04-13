New Zealand manufacturing sector contracts in March -survey

WELLINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector contracted in March and remains well below the long-term average, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) fell to 48.1 in March from 51.7 in February. New orders fell to 46.7, down from 51.5 in the prior month.

A reading above 50 indicates manufacturing activity is expanding, while anything below that threshold points to contraction.

BNZ senior economist Craig Ebert said that as disappointing as the March PMI was, it wasn’t especially negative in the longer-term context.

"Neither was it much out of line with manufacturing readings across the world of late," he said.

