New Zealand manufacturing sector contracts for second consecutive month

WELLINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector contracted for the second consecutive month in November, the first time this has happened since the country lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) dropped to 47.4 in November from 49.1 the month before. New orders hit 41.8.

A reading above 50 indicates manufacturing activity is expanding, while anything below that threshold points to contraction.

BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert said it's been quite the sag in the PMI, compared to just three months ago when everything appeared positive.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer)

