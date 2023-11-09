News & Insights

New Zealand manufacturing sector continues to contract in October

November 09, 2023 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector contracted again in October and remains well below its long-term average, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-BusinessNZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) fell to 42.5 in October from a revised 45.1 in September. New orders fell to 44.1 from 44.8 in the prior month.

A reading above 50 indicates manufacturing activity is expanding, while anything below that threshold points to contraction.

BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel stated that October's PMI is not a good look for GDP and employment growth.

"Our GDP forecasts already include a decline in the manufacturing sector in the second half of 2023. There’s a

chance that decline is bigger than we think, if the PMI does not bounce in the final months of the year," Steel said.

