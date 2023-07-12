New Zealand manufacturing sector continued to contract in June

WELLINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector contracted in June and remains well below the long-term average, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) fell to 47.5 in June from 48.7 in May. New orders fell to 43.8, down from 50.2 in the prior month.

A reading above 50 indicates manufacturing activity is expanding, while anything below that threshold points to contraction.

BNZ senior economist Craig Ebert said to find a weaker reading one has to go back to August 2021 when the Delta strain outbreak of COVID-19 invoked lockdown.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

