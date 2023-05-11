New Zealand manufacturing sector continued to contract in April -survey

WELLINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector contracted again in April but at a slower pace than the previous month, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) was at 49.1 in April from 48.1 in March. New orders were at 49.8 from 46.9 in the prior month.

A reading above 50 indicates manufacturing activity is expanding, while anything below that threshold points to contraction.

BNZ senior economist Doug Steel said New Zealand’s PMI may be soft but it is broadly in line with the 49.6 reading for the global equivalent in April.

