New Zealand manufacturing sales rise in fourth quarter

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

New Zealand manufacturing sales volumes rose 8.2% in the fourth quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Wednesday.

WELLINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand manufacturing sales volumes rose 8.2% in the fourth quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Wednesday.

Volumes for dairy and meat products, the country's biggest export earners, rose 0.6%.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese) ((lucy.craymer@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters