New Zealand manufacturing sales rise in fourth quarter

WELLINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand manufacturing sales volumes rose 8.2% in the fourth quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Wednesday.

Volumes for dairy and meat products, the country's biggest export earners, rose 0.6%.

Reporting by Lucy Craymer

