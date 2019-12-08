New Zealand manufacturing sales fall in third quarter

New Zealand manufacturing sales volumes fell 0.3 percent in the third quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Monday.
Volumes for dairy and meat products, the country's biggest export earners, fell 4.5 percent.
