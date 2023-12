WELLINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand manufacturing sales volumes fell 2.7 percent in the third quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Friday. Volumes for dairy and meat products, the country's biggest export earners, fell 1.0 percent. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

