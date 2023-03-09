New Zealand manufacturing index expands for second month in Feb

WELLINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector expanded in February but remains below the long-term average, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) rose to 52 in February from 51.2 in January. New orders rose to 52, up from 49.2 in the prior month.

A reading above 50 indicates manufacturing activity is expanding, while anything below that threshold points to contraction.

"It's been a New Year gearshift, out of reverse," said BNZ senior economist Craig Ebert. "However, these are not what you’d call strong results – in total, and especially when delving into the details."

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.