New Zealand manufacturing index expands for second month in Feb

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

March 09, 2023 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector expanded in February but remains below the long-term average, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) rose to 52 in February from 51.2 in January. New orders rose to 52, up from 49.2 in the prior month.

A reading above 50 indicates manufacturing activity is expanding, while anything below that threshold points to contraction.

"It's been a New Year gearshift, out of reverse," said BNZ senior economist Craig Ebert. "However, these are not what you’d call strong results – in total, and especially when delving into the details."

