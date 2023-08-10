New Zealand manufacturing index continues to contract in July

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector contracted for a fifth straight month in July, touching the lowest levels since August 2021 when the country was last in a COVID-19 lockdown, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) fell to 46.3 in July from a revised 47.4 in June. New orders edged higher to 45.0 from 43.8 in the prior month.

A reading above 50 indicates manufacturing activity is expanding, while anything below that threshold points to contraction.

The July result showed very little signs of potential improvements for the sector as a whole, BusinessNZ's director of advocacy, Catherine Beard, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler)

