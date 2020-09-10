New Zealand manufacturing activity slows in August

WELLINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Expansion of New Zealand's manufacturing activity dropped during August due to a lockdown in the country's biggest city, Auckland, due to a second wave of coronavirus infections, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) in August was 50.7 compared to 58.8 in the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

