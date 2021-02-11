New Zealand manufacturing activity returns to expansion in Jan

WELLINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in New Zealand returned to expansion in January as new orders and production grew, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) rose to 57.5 from 48.7 in the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Chris Reese)

