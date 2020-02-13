New Zealand manufacturing activity remains in contraction in Jan

WELLINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in New Zealand experienced a second consecutive month in contraction in January, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) for January was 49.6 compared with a revised 49.2 in the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/pravemn))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.