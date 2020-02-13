New Zealand manufacturing activity remains in contraction in Jan

Manufacturing activity in New Zealand experienced a second consecutive month in contraction in January, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) for January was 49.6 compared with a revised 49.2 in the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

