New Zealand manufacturing activity picks up in November-survey

SYDNEY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector improved in November but still remained in contraction for the ninth straight month, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) rose to 46.7 in November from a revised 42.9 in October. New orders increased to 47.7 from 44.5 in the prior month.

A reading above 50 indicates manufacturing activity is expanding, while anything below that threshold points to contraction.

While the November result ended five months of decline, there is still work to be done to get the sector back into expansion as production remained "stubbornly low," Business NZ's director of advocacy, Catherine Beard, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

