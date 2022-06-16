New Zealand manufacturing activity improves in May

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in New Zealand improved in May due to positive employment and strong deliveries of raw materials, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) nudged up to 52.9 from April's 51.2.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

