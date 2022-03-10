New Zealand manufacturing activity improves in February

WELLINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector saw an uptick in the level of expansion in February as new orders and production saw improvements, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) rose 53.6 from 52.3 the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; editing by Diane Craft)

((lucy.craymer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.