New Zealand manufacturing activity improves in February

Contributor
Lucy Craymer Reuters
Published

New Zealand's manufacturing sector saw an uptick in the level of expansion in February as new orders and production saw improvements, a survey showed on Friday.

WELLINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector saw an uptick in the level of expansion in February as new orders and production saw improvements, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) rose 53.6 from 52.3 the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; editing by Diane Craft)

((lucy.craymer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More