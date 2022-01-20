New Zealand manufacturing activity improves in December

Praveen Menon Reuters
Published
Manufacturing activity in New Zealand improved in December as industries made up from the effects of the coronavirus lockdowns, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) rose to 53.7 from 50.6 in the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

