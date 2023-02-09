New Zealand manufacturing activity expands in January -survey

SYDNEY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector expanded in January after three consecutive months of contraction, with gains recorded across most sectors, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) rose to 50.8 in January from 47.8 in December. New orders remained at 48.8, in line with the month before.

A reading above 50 indicates manufacturing activity is expanding, while anything below that threshold points to contraction.

"The January result managed to show a small degree of expansion during January, although whether the sector can keep its head above water as we look further into 2023 remains to be seen," BusinessNZ's Advocacy Director Catherine Beard said.

