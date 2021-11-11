New Zealand manufacturing activity expands further in Oct

WELLINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in New Zealand expanded further in October, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) rose to 54.3 from 51.4 in the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

