New Zealand manufacturing activity expands at slower pace in Feb

WELLINGTON, Mar 12 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in New Zealand saw a slower rate of expansion during February amid COVID-19 lockdowns in the biggest city Auckland, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) dropped to 53.4 from 58.0 in the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

