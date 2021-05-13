New Zealand manufacturing activity expands at slower pace in April

WELLINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing activity dropped 5.2 points in April from the previous month, but continued in expansion mode, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) fell to 58.4 from 63.6 in the previous month, which was still the second highest result since July 2020 when New Zealand came out of the pandemic lockdown.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.