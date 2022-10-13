New Zealand manufacturing activity dips in September

New Zealand's manufacturing activity saw an easing of expansion in September amid labour shortages, decreased demand and cost pressures, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) dropped to 52.0 from 54.9 in the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer and Renju Jose; Editing by Chris Reese) ((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/PMI (URGENT)

