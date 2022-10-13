New Zealand manufacturing activity dips in September

SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing activity saw an easing of expansion in September amid labour shortages, decreased demand and cost pressures, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) dropped to 52.0 from 54.9 in the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

