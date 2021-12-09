New Zealand manufacturing activity dips in November

Publisher
Reuters
Published

New Zealand's manufacturing sector saw a lower level of expansion for November, a survey showed on Friday.

WELLINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector saw a lower level of expansion for November, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) was 50.6, down from 54.3 in the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

(Repoting by Praveen Menon; editing by xxxx)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More