New Zealand manufacturing activity dips in November

WELLINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector saw a lower level of expansion for November, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) was 50.6, down from 54.3 in the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

(Repoting by Praveen Menon; editing by xxxx)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.