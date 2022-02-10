New Zealand manufacturing activity dips in January

New Zealand's manufacturing sector saw a reduction in the level of expansion in the first month of 2022, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) dropped to 52.1 from 53.7 in the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

