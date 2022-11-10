New Zealand manufacturing activity contracts in October

Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

November 10, 2022 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s manufacturing sector contracted in October for the first time since August 2021, weighed by a sharp fall in new orders and the lowest level of employment activity in a year.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ’s seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) dropped to 49.3 in October from 51.7 the month before. New orders hit 44.7, the fifth time that sub-index has dipped below 45 since 2009.

A reading above 50 indicates manufacturing activity is expanding, while anything below that threshold points to contraction.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson Editing by Chris Reese)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.