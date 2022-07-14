New Zealand manufacturing activity contracts in June

Contributor
Lucy Craymer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Manufacturing activity in New Zealand contracted in June for the first time in ten months as production and new orders fell, a survey showed on Friday.

WELLINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in New Zealand contracted in June for the first time in ten months as production and new orders fell, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) nudged down to 49.7 from May's reading of 52.6.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters