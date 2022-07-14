New Zealand manufacturing activity contracts in June

WELLINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in New Zealand contracted in June for the first time in ten months as production and new orders fell, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) nudged down to 49.7 from May's reading of 52.6.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)

