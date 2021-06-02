New Zealand mandates leads for NZ$2bn-$3bn May 2032 bond sale

MELBOURNE, Jun 3 (IFR)

The New Zealand Treasury (Aaa/AA+/AA) has mandated ANZ, BNZ, CBA and JP Morgan for a NZ$2bn–$3bn (US$1.45bn–$2.175bn) syndicated sale of new May 15 2032 nominal bonds, expected to launch next week.

Last month the Treasury confirmed it would open this benchmark line in June. It also said it expects to issue two more new benchmarks via syndication in 2021–22, beginning with a curve-extending 2051 nominal bond offering by December 31 to help meet its revised 2022–23 gross NZGB issuance forecast of NZ$25bn (previously NZ$30bn).

The Treasury had no difficulty in executing six jumbo sovereign issues following the pandemic outbreak. These raised a combined NZ$26.5bn between May 15 2020 and February 4 2021 with maturities ranging from May 2024 to May 2041.

Investor confidence was fortified by New Zealand’s successful handling of the pandemic and huge monetary and fiscal support, including the Large-Scale Asset Purchase Programme.

Under the LSAP the Reserve Bank can buy up to NZ$100bn of sovereign and local government paper in the secondary market by June 2022 – freeing up funds to participate in new benchmarks.

Offshore investors were comforted by New Zealand’s still strong relative credit position and greater liquidity thanks to the country’s inclusion in Citigroup’s nominal World Government Bond Index and an increase in the maximum size of individual NZGB tranches to NZ$18bn.

New Zealand was rewarded for its successful containment of Covid-19 and resultant economic revival with the world's first sovereign upgrade since the coronavirus outbreak. On February 23 S&P lifted its country rating to AA+ with a stable outlook from AA with a positive outlook.

Moody’s rates New Zealand Aaa with a stable outlook, while Fitch has it at AA with a positive outlook.

