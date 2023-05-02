New Zealand jobless rate unchanged at 3.4%

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand's jobless rate was unchanged at 3.4% in the first quarter as employment increased 0.8%, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday.

The participation rate rose to a record high of 72% in the first quarter, slightly above forecasts of 71.7%.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an unemployment rate of 3.5% and employment growth of 0.2%.

Statistics New Zealand data showed first-quarter seasonally adjusted private-sector wages rose at 4.5% on the previous year. Wages were up at 0.9% on the prior quarter.

