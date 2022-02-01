New Zealand jobless rate stays at historic lows in Q4

WELLINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The New Zealand jobless rate fell to record lows in the fourth quarter but wage growth came in below expectations, Statistics New Zealand data showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.2% in the quarter ending December, according to the data, better than a forecast of 3.4% unemployment rate by economists polled by Reuters and 3.4% in the prior quarter.

This quarter’s unemployment rate is now the lowest rate recorded since the series began in 1986.

“The labour market continued to show the tightness we saw in the September 2021 quarter, with both unemployment and underutilisation rates remaining low,” Statistics New Zealand's work and wellbeing statistics senior manager Becky Collett said.

Wage growth softened in the quarter with the private sector labour cost index (LCI) recording a 0.7% lift, just below a forecast 0.9% increase.

The participation rate was steady at 71.2%, in line with forecasts.

The New Zealand dollar which had risen 0.9% fell slightly from $0.6640 before the jobs data to $0.6634 after.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will meet on Feb. 23 to review monetary policy settings after hiking rates twice in the last two meetings.

