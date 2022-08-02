New Zealand jobless rate rises to 3.3%

WELLINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand's unemployment rate rose to 3.3% in the second quarter, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an unemployment rate of 3.1% and employment growth of 0.4%.

Statistics New Zealand data showed that second quarter seasonally adjusted private sector wages rose 3.4% on the previous year, the fastest pace since September 2008. Wages were up 1.3% on the prior quarter.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Tom Hogue)

