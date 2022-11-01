New Zealand jobless rate holds at 3.3%, employment jumps

New Zealand's jobless rate held at 3.3% in the third quarter even as employment surged 1.3% as more people went looking for work, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday.

The participation rate jumped to a record high of 71.7% in the third quarter, above forecasts of 71.0%.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an unemployment rate of 3.2% and employment growth of 0.5%.

Statistics New Zealand data showed third quarter seasonally adjusted private sector wages rose 3.8% on the previous year. Wages were up 1.1% on the prior quarter.

