New Zealand issues first green bond to meet net-zero carbon target

WELLINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government debt management office issued its first ever green bond on Tuesday to fund efforts to meet its net-zero carbon target by 2050.

The government said in a statement that it had issued NZ$3 billion ($1.83 billion) of 2034 sovereign green bonds at a yield to maturity of 4.35%. The bonds carry a coupon of 4.25%.

The government announced in its May budget plans to launch the new green bond and these form part of the overall previously forecast core crown borrowing programme.

"Through meeting internationally recognised standards for selecting and reporting on the projects financed, Green Bonds will increase transparency around climate outcomes," Finance Minister Grant Roberston said in a statement.

